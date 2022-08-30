Bitcoin Bam 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,440.00 (BTCBAM)

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Bam has traded down 70.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Bam coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Bam has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $15,440.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Bam alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00813360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bitcoin Bam Profile

Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Bam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Bam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Bam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Bam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Bam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Bam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.