Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGI opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

