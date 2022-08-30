Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of BGI opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.
Birks Group Company Profile
