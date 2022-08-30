Birdchain (BIRD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $65,983.31 and $6.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00134092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081913 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Birdchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

