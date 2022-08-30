Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

TSE:BIR opened at C$11.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.32 and a 1-year high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

In related news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. In other news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Andrew Carlsen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$1,216,250.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

