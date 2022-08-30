Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99,615 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99,615 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond comprises about 1.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.7% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 613,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 505,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 8.2 %

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

BBBY traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,701,256. The company has a market capitalization of $979.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.90. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $30.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

