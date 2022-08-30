Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 957 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.92. 183,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,895. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

