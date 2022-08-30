Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,941,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,598,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.73.

Shares of SIVB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.43. 10,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,725. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $415.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

