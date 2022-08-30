Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,629 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after purchasing an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,922,000 after purchasing an additional 406,554 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 642,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 194,280 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,888. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.