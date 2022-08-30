Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,967,000 after buying an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after buying an additional 223,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.32. 243,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,167. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.