Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.13 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,810 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $373.39. The stock had a trading volume of 88,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,424. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.31 and its 200 day moving average is $416.64. The company has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.