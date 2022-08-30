Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,841 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 551,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,640,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

