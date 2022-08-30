Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,242 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.97. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

