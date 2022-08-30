Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

NSC traded down $7.68 on Tuesday, reaching $244.17. 28,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,328. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

