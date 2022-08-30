Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.28. 56,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,035. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.79. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

