Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,636,000 after buying an additional 342,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 13,900,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,209,000 after buying an additional 97,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. 299,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,857,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

