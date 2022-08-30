Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Up 4.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) were up 4.8% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 29,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,071,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,395 shares during the period.

Big Lots Stock Up 9.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $684.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.97.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.