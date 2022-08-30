Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $23.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $623.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.97. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 28.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $785,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $2,187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Big Lots by 12.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

