Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,724. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.