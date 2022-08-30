Bessemer Securities LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $187.49. 122,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

