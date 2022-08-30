Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. 1,228,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,566,984. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $273.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

