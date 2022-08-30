Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 3,701 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,333. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market cap of $300.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

