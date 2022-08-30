Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PLD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.20. 30,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.