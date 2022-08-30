Bessemer Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARE traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.63. 15,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

