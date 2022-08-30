Berry Data (BRY) Price Tops $0.0978 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $195,644.13 and approximately $41,870.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

