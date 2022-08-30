Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. 9,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,980. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

In other Bentley Systems news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

