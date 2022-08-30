Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $25.10

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $26.29. Belite Bio shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio, Inc ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.20% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

