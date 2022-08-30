Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $25.10

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $26.29. Belite Bio shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 8 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.
Belite Bio Stock Up 9.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
