Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 721,727 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,698 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 721,727 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,775. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

