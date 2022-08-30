Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,949 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,949 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 31,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

