Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $552.74. 10,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,723. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.42 and its 200-day moving average is $557.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

