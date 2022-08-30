Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 780,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,103,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 267,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,115,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 75,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

FISV stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $118.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.