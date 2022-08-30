Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,416 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 99,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,979,478. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

