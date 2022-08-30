Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,546 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,277,000 after purchasing an additional 587,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,749,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:K traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,546. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $63,487,402 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

