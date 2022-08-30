Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,415,000 after buying an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,167,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 315,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Portland General Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,345,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 409,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE POR traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,506. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.54%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

