Becker Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 237.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 58.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.59. 1,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.88. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

