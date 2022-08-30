Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,012 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $5,271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. 11,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,721. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.95.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TAP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

