Bean Cash Hits Market Cap of $528,906.98 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 73.9% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $528,906.98 and $149.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Bean Cash Coin Profile
BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,924,985,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bean Cash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.