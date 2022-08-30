Bean Cash (BITB) Trading 73.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 73.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $528,906.98 and $149.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,924,985,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.