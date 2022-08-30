BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 155.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,569 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BayCom were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BayCom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCML. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BayCom to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BayCom to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $167,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCML traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $248.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

