Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 26 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

COST stock traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.31. 57,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,835. The stock has a market cap of $232.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $518.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

