Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 22 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 952,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $485,822,000 after acquiring an additional 214,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.3 %

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $523.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $489.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

