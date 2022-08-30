Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Sells 22 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.1% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 952,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $485,822,000 after buying an additional 214,611 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $48,820,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.05. The company had a trading volume of 71,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $489.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.46 and a 200 day moving average of $507.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.