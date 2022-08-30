Bankroll Vault (VLT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,335.00

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Bankroll Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $276,569.42 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bankroll Vault Coin Profile

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. The official website for Bankroll Vault is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using U.S. dollars.

