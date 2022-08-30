Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS):

8/24/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/24/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$88.00.

8/24/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$85.00 to C$84.00.

8/24/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$83.00.

8/23/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/23/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$92.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$88.00 to C$87.00.

8/16/2022 – Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BNS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,711. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,163 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $760,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

