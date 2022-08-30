Bank of Montreal Can Sells 276,191 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $107,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.60. 9,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

