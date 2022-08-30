Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $102,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,931,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.97. 4,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

