Bank of Montreal Can Has $89.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,414,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $89,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,011,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,209,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,654,000 after buying an additional 830,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IAU traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

