Bank of Montreal Can Has $125.09 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.95% of FirstService worth $125,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,996. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.84 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.