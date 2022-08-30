Bank of Montreal Can Has $114.11 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $114,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 85,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after buying an additional 97,788 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

