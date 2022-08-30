Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Amphenol worth $83,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,657,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,125,000 after acquiring an additional 474,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.4 %

APH traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $74.43. 5,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,321. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

