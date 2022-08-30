Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,298,430 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,509,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.45% of Huntington Bancshares worth $96,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after buying an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 24,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,467,970. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

